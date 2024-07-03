Pilot killed in helicopter crash south of Invermere Tuesday

Photo: Colin Dacre - file photo

The pilot of helicopter died in a crash south of Invermere Tuesday evening, but two passengers survived.

Police say the crash occurred near Brewer Creek about 7 p.m. The privately-owned helicopter had been piloted by a local ranch owner, although police have not identified the person.

“Search and Rescue crews were deployed to the area and located the helicopter, and sadly the pilot who was deceased,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy in a press release.

Both passengers on board suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and they were treated at a nearby hospital.

Cpl. Grandy says the Columbia Valley RCMP is assisting the BC Coroners Service in the investigation into the death.

The cause of the crash is not clear at this time.