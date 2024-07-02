Intoxicated Kootenay man chooses jail over going home with wife

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police in the Kootenays say a man opted for the drunk tank rather than home during an interaction with officers last month.

RCMP say they were called on June 23 for a report of an intoxicated 26-year-old Trail man stripping down and causing a disturbance in the 1100 block of Bay Avenue in downtown Trail.

The officer located the man facedown on the pavement and refusing to go home despite being surrounded by wife and friends. RCMP say the man’s wife and friends were willing to take care of him at home, however, the man declined and chose jail.

The officer arrested and lodged him into the cellblock at the Trail Detachment until sober.

He was released to his wife the next day when he was sober.

“I’d probably would have stayed in the cellblock for my own safety if my wife was waiting for me after a night like that,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in a news release.