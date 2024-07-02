Take a photo of B.C. wildlife. Win a prize from the SPCA

Photo: June Szasz Last year's Wild Settings' winner of snow geese resting on a beach at sunset.

An annual photography contest narrowing the lens on wildlife is now open.

On Tuesday, July 2, the BC SPCA launched its 16th annual competition geared to amateur snappers ages 14 and up.

Participants have until July 22 to submit their digital images of mammals, birds and amphibians and other creatures in B.C.; there is no application fee and multiple entries are allowed.

Prizes will be handed out to the top three pictures in two categories: Wild Settings and Backyard Habitats.

In the past, contest photos have been highlighted in the nonprofit’s AnimalSense and Bark! magazines, as well as formed part of the organization’s marketing materials.

In addition, there is a People’s Choice Award, a donate-to-vote option of which a dozen photos with the most votes and the Top 3 from each category will be in the spotlight for a limited-edition Wildlife-in-Focus pack of greeting cards and a limited-edition tote bag.

Last year, more than $10,000 from the Wildlife-in-Focus contest went to support specialized diets, treatment, blankets and other needed items for wildlife rehabilitation at BC SPCA’s Wild ARC, where more than 2,000 injured or orphaned wild animals are treated each year.

“Wildlife-in-Focus celebrates the incredible variety of wild animals who call B.C. home,” said Nadia Xenakis, BC SPCA’s wild animal welfare spokesperson, in a news release.

“It is also a great opportunity for British Columbians to showcase engaging with natural spaces in an ethical and responsible way, all while helping wild animals at Wild ARC.”