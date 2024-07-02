Gunshots allegedly fired in Richmond road rage incident

Photo: Richmond News Police are seeking witnesses and dash cam footage from this area from June 28 in relation to a road rage incident that resulted in gunshots being fired.

Shots were allegedly fired from a gun during a road rage incident near Lansdowne Centre on June 28, according to Richmond RCMP.

Officers were called to the 5500 block of Hollybridge Way, near the Richmond Curling Club, shortly before 6:15 p.m.

The victim, who drove a white Mercedes van, told police a White Kia cut him off near Alderbridge Way and No. 3 Road. He then pulled up next to the Kia at Alderbridge Way and Lansdowne Road and "shouted at the drive," reads Richmond RCMP's media release.

"According to the victim, the passenger in the Kia responded by allegedly shooting at him with a gun. The Kia then drove away and was last seen travelling eastbound on Lansdowne Road."

The victim was not hit by the bullets but sustained injuries from shattered glass on the drive's side window.

Richmond RCMP said officers identified evidence consistent with a shooting after they "flooded" the area. Richmond RCMP's general investigation section is in charge of the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

“This was a reckless and brazen act which could have caused serious injury or worse to the victim or any pedestrian or motorist in the area,” said Insp. Michael Cohee, officer-in-charge of Richmond RCMP's investigative services and community engagement.

Anyone who was in the area or has dashcam footage from the area within River Parkway, Alderbridge Way, Lansdowne Road and No. 3 Road between 6 to 6:30 p.m. on June 28 is asked to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2024-20250.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit them online at www.solvecrime.ca.