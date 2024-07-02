Sixteen-year-old girl dies after fentanyl overdose in Prince George, B.C.: RCMP

Photo: The Canadian Press Police in Prince George, B.C., say a 16-year old girl who was taken to hospital last week after a drug overdose has died. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police in Prince George, B.C., say a 16-year old girl who was taken to hospital last week after a drug overdose has died.

Prince George RCMP's Serious Crime Unit is investigating and says the girl appears to have been targeted by a fentanyl trafficker.

RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jennifer Cooper says the girl died over the weekend and the investigation into her overdose and death is a top priority for the unit.

Police had been called to a home on McMaster Crescent in the B.C. Interior community last Wednesday where they found the girl unconscious.

They say she was taken to hospital and found with high levels of fentanyl in her blood.

Police say they executed a search warrant at the home to help understand the circumstances of the overdose and if any criminality can be established.