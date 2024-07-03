Sale of 21 B.C. Bell radio stations goes before CRTC in September

Photo: Rob Gibson/file

The Canadian Radio Television and Telecommunications Commission will hold a hearing later this summer on the sale of 21 Bell Media radio stations in B.C.

The virtual hearing on the sale to Vista Radio Ltd. is set for Sept. 5.

According to the application Vista has an asset purchase agreement to buy the assets of the 21 stations for only $3.036 million.

The total value of the transaction including leases is a little more than $5.5 million.

The proposed sale includes the three Bell stations in Kelowna as well as stations in Penticton, Vernon, Osoyoos, Salmon Arm, Revelstoke, Trail and Nelson.

“Vista is also requesting new broadcasting licences to continue the operation of the undertakings under the same terms and conditions as those currently in effect,” the CRTC states in its hearing notice.

The proposed sale was first announced in early February.

It could take three to six months for the CRTC to make its ruling following the hearing.

Individuals and companies deemed affected by the sale are able to comment on the sale either for or against.