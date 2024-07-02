32 days in, search still active for climbers who went missing in Squamish

Photo: Alanna Kelly. Squamish Search and Rescue say the search for three missing climbers is still active, while they continue fielding other calls for help, including three on Canada Day.

It has been more than a month since three climbers were reported missing, after not returning from an excursion to Atwell Peak, in Garibaldi Provincial Park.

Squamish Search and Rescue spokesperson Christy Allan said that the organization is still "actively involved in the mission,” to find the men who were reported missing by a family member on May 31.

"We are regularly conducting assessments of the terrain for safety and for spotting of the individuals with helicopters and [drones]," she said, in an email to The Squamish Chief that repeated earlier updates.

"Due to the low temperatures and snow in the mountains, we are still having to wait for snow melt to get better terrain visualization, which will take a prolonged warming trend at that elevation."

The Squamish Chief is continuing to respect the families’ wishes for privacy and will not release the individuals' identities.

Busy Canada Day for SAR

Squamish SAR volunteers were also kept busy responding to three separate calls on Canada Day.

Allan said July 1 started with a call to help an injured paraglider on the Stawamus Chief.

"The paraglider was located not far from the summit of First Peak. Three teams mobilized by air and on foot to reach him. We were able to land a helicopter next to him, allowing for a quick extraction,” she said.

Shortly after, SAR got another call to the Stwamus Chief, this time for a female hiker suffering from heat exhaustion.

She was long-lined out and transferred to BC Emergency Health Services for further care, Allan said.

Around 4:30 p.m., another call came in to assist a group of hikers at Watersprite Lake who became separated and required assistance getting back onto the trail.

According to Allan, SAR volunteers have had 50 calls so far this year, as they head into their peak season.

"This is on par with last year. Hiking and mountain biking are the two activities we have seen the most calls for," she said.

With the warmer temperatures down below, Allan also had advice for those heading into the alpine.

"As it gets warmer and people venture further out into the backcountry, remember that there is still snow at higher elevations due to the cooler spring we had," she said. "With the warmer temperatures forecasted, a reminder to bring plenty of food and water. Hydration is key. Also, a reminder to share your trip plan prior to venturing out. If you are to get into trouble, call 911 to give SAR enough time to respond while there is still daylight. SAR services in B.C. are free, and our team is 100% volunteer."

—With file from Alanna Kelly/Glacier Media




