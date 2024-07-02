A new thunderstorm watch issued for the Southern Interior

Photo: Environment Canada

Conditions continue to be favourable for the potential of thunderstorms across much of the Southern Interior.

Environment Canada again issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire region Tuesday morning, warning of storms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The advisory includes the north and central Okanagan, Shuswap, Nicola, Arrow Lakes and the west and east Kootenays.

“There is a heightened risk of debris flows over areas impacted by burn scars. Large hail can damage property and cause injury,” the advisory states.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water.

“Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.”

Severe thunderstorm watches were issued throughout much of the Canada Day long weekend.

The weather outlook for much of the region is expected to change Wednesday with sunny skies and temperatures climbing toward 30C.