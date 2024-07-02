Police break up fight at Burnaby golf course that saw woman pushed to ground

Photo: CITY OF BURNABY PHOTO Riverway Golf Course.

Police were called to a South Burnaby golf course this past weekend to break up a fight between two groups of golfers.

Officers responded to the Riverway Golf Course at about 10:40 a.m. on Saturday for a report of an assault in progress, according to an emailed statement from Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

He said one party had allegedly almost hit the other with their ball "on several occasions."

"This began the dispute that quickly turned physical," Kalanj said. "During the commotion a female was pushed to the ground, causing minor injuries."

Officers separated all parties and escorted them off the golf course, according to Kalanj.

An ambulance was called, but nobody was taken to hospital, he said.

Five people between the ages of 39 and 50 are listed as "subjects of complaint," according to Kalanj, including two women and three men.

Several witnesses gave statements to police, he said, and the investigation is ongoing, but it is unknown whether any charges will be laid in the case.