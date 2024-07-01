Rapper Rick Ross involved in fight after show at Vancouver festival

Photo: Instagram Rapper Rick Ross was attacked in Vancouver at a festival after playing the Kendrick Lamar diss track "Not Like Us" after leaving the stage.Luckys Exotic Bodega/TikTok/RickRoss/Instagram

After his show, Rick Ross received an unwelcome surprise at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver.

The event, called "the largest Canada Day festival" by organizers, took place June 30 at the Plaza of Nations in downtown Vancouver, featuring Ross as the headliner, along with Waka Flocka Flame, S!ck!ck and Merkules.

Multiple videos of Ross at the side of the stage after his performance show a violent incident. As Ross left, Kendrick Lamarr's diss track "Not Like Us," which targets Canadian rapper Drake played. Ross and Drake also have a feud.

Videos posted to social media show Ross confronted by some people at the side of the stage. The confrontation escalates as it appears a man in a mohawk throws a punch at Ross, who responds in kind.

It quickly becomes a brawl between Ross's crew and those who decided to confront Ross. A security guard in a yellow vest can be seen nearby, overwhelmed by the outbreak of violence.

One man who appeared to be a part of Ross's crew is separated from the group and attacked by two men while on the ground.

Things calm down for a moment while the two groups continue to yell at each other.

Violence once again breaks out backstage and at least one man is left unconscious on the ground.

Videos don't show what happened next.

Ross has not addressed the incident directly on social media, but has posted Instagram stories of himself laughing, having breakfast and a goodbye message to the city.

"Vancouver, it was fun, ‘till next time," reads a message, with Ross standing in front of a private jet.

Others have responded online. Drake has liked videos of the attack.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) says the incident may have been resolved by onsite security.

"We don’t have any reports to police about this," Const. Tania Visintin with the VPD. "I also checked with ECOMM and confirmed no one called police."

Vancouver Is Awesome has reached out to organizers about the incident and will update the story once more information is available.