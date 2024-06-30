Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch across Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is cautioning residents in the Thompson-Okanagan region of possible severe thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and heavy rain.

The weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm watch Sunday morning for the South Thompson, Nicola, Boundary, North, South and Central Okanagan regions.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” the alert says.

Environment Canada asks that residents take cover in the event threatening weather approaches and warns that heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and leave water pooling on roads.