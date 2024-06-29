The emergency room at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital will be closed from 6 p.m. today until 7 a.m. Sunday

Photo: Google Street View

Clearwater and area residents are being warned the emergency room at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital will close at 6 p.m. today due to lack of nurses.

The ER is scheduled to re-open at 7 a.m Sunday and during the closure, patients are being advised to go to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops or 100 Mile House District General Hospital.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital.

“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care - i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding - should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility,” said a statement on the IH website.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted, can call HealthLink BC at 811, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.