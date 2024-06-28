Secondary schools welcoming new rainbow flags

Photo: . At Delta Secondary, the Pride Progress flag will be painted on the main walkway leading up to the school. Delta School Distr

Students at two Delta secondary schools have been successful in fundraising and advocating for the Pride Progress flag to be placed in prominent locations at their schools to help foster a sense of inclusivity, belonging and respect among students.

At Delta Secondary, the flag will be painted on the main walkway leading up to the school.

“This rainbow walkway is five years in the making,” said teachers Anna Munns, Jasmine Jassal and Lauren Sortome, who help run the Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA) Club.

“We can’t wait to see students’ vision finally come to life. We’re hoping the flag will be completed by the district’s Facilities and Maintenance team by the time students return to school in September.”

Grade 12 student Elizabeth Graham and GSA Club student member said a rainbow walkway in such a prominent place really sets the tone for the type of school that this is.

“It’s a large, brightly coloured reminder for queer, trans and questioning students coming into the school that they are supported and accepted here for who they are, which is something that can be quite literally lifesaving,” said Graham. “It also serves as a friendly reminder for anyone who may need it that bigotry, on the other hand, is not welcome at DSS.

“For a while, GSA members worked hard to chip away at the cost of the walkway by selling pronoun pins and baked goods in the cafeteria, until Delta Pride generously contributed $2,000. Additional funds were raised through my Capstone project. I organized a concert at the school, which I named Rock and Rainbows with performances by talented local artists who donated their time.”

At Delview, the rainbow crosswalk is being painted in two sections. The first section will lead from the school’s main entrance across the parking lot to the bike racks and should be completed by early fall.

“Students in the Rainbow Club proposed the rainbow crosswalk earlier this school year,” said Brianne Miller, Trevana Spilchen and Angela Sweetland, educators and leaders of the Rainbow Club.

“One of our student members, Gray Edgington, wrote a proposal to present to school staff as well to the school Parent Advisory Council (PAC). Gray wrote about the first day of school feeling scary for all, and how much of a positive impact a rainbow crosswalk would have by accepting all students with compassion even before they entered the building. Importantly, the crosswalk will also raise awareness that Delview supports the LGBTQIA2S+ community.”

Delta Pride Society has contributed $2,000 which will fund the first section of the crosswalk. Members of the Rainbow Club will hold several fundraising activities during the new school year, including making and selling Pride buttons and holding bake sales, to raise funds for the second section, which will extend from the bike racks to the sidewalk on 116 Street.