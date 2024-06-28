New West police investigating after man’s body found at a recycling centre

Photo: Glacier Media

New Westminster police are investigating after human remains were found at a local recycling facility.

Urban Impact Recycling, which is in the Braid industrial area, contacted the New Westminster Police Department after discovering the remains.

NWPD Sgt. Andrew Leaver said it’s early in the investigation, so police do not have any information to share other than to confirm a male person was found deceased at the recycle centre. He said police were contacted about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 27.

Leaver said it’s too early to say if foul play is suspected in the man’s death.

“Our officers are working to find out why this person ended up in this unfortunate state at the recycling centre,” he told the Record. “There are a number of initial investigative steps that are going to be underway. We are working in partnership with the coroner service, as well as speaking to the business itself.”

As of Friday afternoon, the investigation was being handled by the New Westminster Police Department, not the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

“Obviously this is still a sensitive issue because there is going to be family and friends involved, so we want to be sensitive to them,” Leaver said. “Just remembering that this is a person’s life, so will provide more information if and when we have it.”

Leaver could not confirm if the man had been identified or if his next of kin had been notified.