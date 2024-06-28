RCMP Serious Crimes Unit investigating youth overdose in Prince George

Photo: pixabay.

Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit is investigating a drug-related overdose incident that happened on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 7600 block of McMaster Crescent after a 16-year-old girl was found unconscious. She was taken to hospital and found to have high levels of fentanyl in her blood.

The teen was still in the hospital Friday and RCMP Victim Services is working with people affected. The case remains under investigation.

“When the actions of a drug trafficker result in a death these consequences can increase substantially," stated Sgt. Aaron Whitehouse, commander of the unit. "In Prince George, all drug related deaths are investigated by the RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service. In this case, we also recognize the exceedingly high expectation on police from the public when a youth appears to have been targeted by a fentanyl trafficker."