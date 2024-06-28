Man arrested in Quesnel following double shooting

Photo: Colin Dacre

One man was arrested and the investigation continues after two men were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Quesnel RCMP were called Wednesday to a report of someone suffering from a gunshot wound approximately 17 kilometres up the 1600 Forest Service Road.

It was later determined that two men were suffering from non-life threatening injuries and that a third man was at the Wells RCMP Detachment with the intention of turning himself in.

One man was arrested and has since been released pending further investigation. Both victims were transported to hospital.

While in the early stages of the investigation, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is nothing to indicate any active or ongoing threat to the public, said Staff Sgt. Richard Weseen of the Quesnel RCMP.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.w

Anyone with any information who has yet to speak with police is asked to contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 and quote file number 2024-5348.