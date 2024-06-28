There is zero tolerance for drones or unmanned aerial vehicles near an active fire zone

Photo: File photo

The BC Wildfire Service is reminding people there is zero tolerance for drones near an active fire zone.

Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts - including flying drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) - can face penalties up to $100,000 and/or up to one year in jail.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service explicitly prohibit the use of publicly operated UAVs or drones of any size near a wildfire.

The area surrounding an active wildfire has an automatic airspace restriction of five nautical miles around the fire and up to 3,000 feet above ground level, and may be increased based on operational needs.

The use of any aircraft, UAVs, or drones not associated with fire suppression activities is illegal.

“The presence of a UAV or drone near a wildfire can slow or shut down all aviation resources on the fire, due to safety concerns. It may also slow or shut down ground crew operations. This has been a reoccurring problem over the past few fire seasons and has impacted the BC Wildfire Service's firefighting response,” BCWS said in a press release.

“Flying a UAV in restricted airspace near a wildfire is extremely dangerous and poses a significant safety risk to personnel, especially when low-flying firefighting aircraft are present. If a drone collides with firefighting aircraft, the consequences could be deadly.”

Out of respect for the lives and safety of those responding to wildfires as well as in the interest of public safety, British Columbians are asked to keep their drones well away from wildfires.

For more information on UAVs and drones