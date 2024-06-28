'Our hearts are broken': Murder charge laid in Tori Dunn homicide

A man has been charged with murder in connection to the homicide of Tori Dunn.

Dunn, 30, was found inside her Port Kells home in Surrey around 10 p.m. on June 16 with life-threatening injuries. Dunn was stabbed and succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, her father Aron Dunn tells Glacier Media.

Aron says his daughter was the victim of a home invasion.

Adam Troy Mann, 40 and of Ontario, has now been charged with one count of second-degree murder. Court records in B.C., Ontario and New Brunswick show Mann has a criminal history dating back decades.

“The investigation does not end here," says Sgt. Timothy Pierotti with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). "IHIT will continue to work with the Surrey RCMP to collect evidence and find answers."

The charge was approved by the BC Prosecution Service on June 28, according to IHIT.

Mann was located near Dunn's residence on June 16.

"This tragic event has shaken the entire community. Those in need of support are recommended to contact the Surrey RCMP’s victim services,” says Pierotti.

Mann also faces a charge of aggravated assault from a separate incident, also in Surrey, on May 26. Police previously said that he was taken into custody for an unrelated charge, while the homicide was being investigated.

On June 17, he was charged with aggravated assault and remanded to custody. An image was released of Mann by Surrey RCMP on May 28 as they were looking to identify him in connection to a stabbing.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

Aron says the second-degree murder charge brings a mix of emotions.

“We are happy that charges have been laid but we are also extremely angry,” says Aaron. “I am relieved to know the person that took my daughter's life has been identified. I can only pray that justice will be served.”

However, the family feels like the justice system failed them, he adds.

“Our hearts are broken and we want answers,” says Aron. “We want to know why the judge in this case allowed a violent offender back into our community to take Tori from us in the prime of her life."

A GoFundMe campaign was created by Dunn’s cousin and has raised more than $21,000. Aron does not live in B.C. so the money raised will allow him to fly back and forth.

Dunn was a young entrepreneur and owned her own landscaping business that she built from scratch.

“She was living her best life, she was in love, she was an avid outdoors person, she was healthy,” says Aron. “This could have happened to anybody's daughter.”

IHIT is asking anyone with dashcamera or surveillance video from June 16 to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].

With a file from Canadian Press