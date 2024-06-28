Man charged with second-degree murder in Tori Dunn homicide

Photo: Family photo Tori Dunn and her father Aron Dunn.

A man has been charged with murder in connection to the homicide of Tori Dunn.

Dunn, 30, was found inside her Port Kells home in Surrey around 10 p.m. on June 16 with life-threatening injuries. Dunn was stabbed and succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, her father Aron Gunn tells Glacier Media.

Aron says his daughter was the victim of a home invasion.

Adam Troy Mann, 40, has now been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

“The investigation does not end here," says Sgt. Timothy Pierotti with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). "IHIT will continue to work with the Surrey RCMP to collect evidence and find answers."

The charge was approved by the BC Prosecution Service on June 28, according to IHIT.

Mann, of Ontario, was located nearby Dunn's residence on June 16.

"This tragic event has shaken the entire community. Those in need of support are recommended to contact the Surrey RCMP’s victim services,” says Pierotti.

Mann also faces a charge of aggravated assault from a separate incident, also in Surrey, on May 26. Police previously said that he was taken into custody for an unrelated charge, while the homicide was being investigated.

On June 17, he was charged with aggravated assault and remanded to custody. An image was released of Mann by Surrey RCMP on May 28 as they were looking to identify him in connection to a stabbing.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

A GoFundMe campaign was created by Dunn’s cousin and has raised more than $21,000. Aron does not live in B.C. so the money raised will allow him to fly back and forth.

Dunn was a young entrepreneur and owned her own landscaping business that she built from scratch.

“She was living her best life, she was in love, she was an avid outdoors person, she was healthy,” says Aron. “This could have happened to anybody's daughter.”

IHIT is asking anyone with dashcamera or surveillance video from June 16 to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].