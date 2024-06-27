Charges laid in Nanaimo crash that killed 24-year-old

Photo: NANAIMO UNITED FC VIA FACEBOOK Reid Davidson, who died from injuries sustained in a crash on July 19, 2023.

A 60-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with a fatal crash in Nanimo last summer.

Reid Davidson, 24, was injured after his Toyota Yaris was struck by a vehicle travelling the wrong way on the Nanaimo Parkway on July 19, 2023.

Davidson, a member of the Nanaimo United soccer club, died two days later in hospital.

Witnesses said the driver of the other vehicle tried to run away after the crash, but officers found him a short distance away with the help of a police dog.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

At the time, police said impaired driving was thought to be a factor in the crash.

Charges were approved against Michael Rennie in late April and he was arrested May 26 in Nanaimo without incident.

Rennie, 60 and who is of no fixed address, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop after an accident.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 10.

Police ask witnesses and anyone with dashcam video of the crash to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.