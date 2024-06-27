Wounded Victoria officer recalls wild robbery shootout ahead of two-year anniversary

Photo: The Canadian Press Saanich Police Chief Constable Dean Duthie provides an update about the shootout between two robbery suspects and police during a press conferencein Saanich, B.C., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. A Victoria police officer says a wild bank robbery shootout that left two heavily armed brothers dead, six police suffering serious gunshot wounds and 22 hostages safe inside the Saanich, B.C., Bank of Montreal building two years ago was over in 26 seconds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

A Victoria police officer says a wild bank robbery shootout two years ago that left two heavily armed brothers dead and six police with serious gunshot wounds was over in 26 seconds.

Staff Sgt. John Musicco says he had 60 seconds to develop a plan when he arrived at the Bank of Montreal in Saanich, B.C., and saw the two suspects leaving the building where 22 hostages were being held.

Musicco, speaking at a Victoria news conference ahead of tomorrow's second anniversary of the shootout, says he parked the van carrying emergency response officers between the suspects and the bank to protect the hostages and the shootout ensued.

He says he would not have done anything differently -- the officers put their lives on the line, people were saved and the suspects arrested.

Musicco suffered a gunshot wound to his right foot.

Twin 22-year-old brothers Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie died after the June 28 shootout in which police fired more than 100 rounds, hitting one brother nine times and the other three times.

Musicco was speaking at Victoria Police Department headquarters.