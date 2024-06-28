UBCO study looks at increased public access to psychological services at BC's emergency departments

Photo: UBCO Dr. Lesley Lutes' vision is for a healthier future where everyone gets the psychological care they need, when they need it.

In BC, many people will struggle with mental health concerns at one point in their life. In fact, research has demonstrated that one in five Canadians struggle with a mental illness in a given year. The pandemic has only highlighted the importance and need for mental health treatment.

Dr. Lutes is a registered psychologist, professor, and director of clinical training in the department of psychology at the University of British Columbia Okanagan and is passionate about improving access to effective mental health care in BC.

A recent study found that emergency departments are increasingly utilized for mental health and substance use disorders in BC.

As a result, Dr. Lutes' team is now investigating patient care when they present to emergency departments for mental health concerns.

UBCO is partnering with Interior Health and the Canadian Mental Health Association to try and better understand what is currently going on in emergency rooms around the Interior.

In this ambitious project, there are three phases: An independent review of 1,500 patient charts across nine EDs within the interior; an independent provider survey regarding their training, competencies, and current resources available to them in the EDs; and an independent patient survey regarding their lived experience of seeking help at the emergency department for a mental health issue. The team is investigating research questions such as:

What are the wait time differences between acute mental and physical health concerns?

What assessment and treatment was provided?

What type of follow-up care was provided?

How often are the required mental health screeners being completed?

How satisfied were patients with the care that they received?

How comfortable do physicians feel in assessing suicide risk and implementing the recommended interventions based on resources available to them?

These research questions will address potential gaps in care for those seeking acute mental health support. The data from these questions will inform recommendations to improve patient care.

Dr. Lutes says, "my hope is bringing all these three pieces together to make direct, data-informed, recommendations to the Ministry of Mental Health and Addiction and the Ministry of Health about where we are at and what is needed moving forward to improve patient care. Mental health is health and it requires the same level of precision of assessment, diagnosis, and treatment as we would for conditions such as heart disease and cancer.”

Later this month they will be launching the patient and provider surveys.