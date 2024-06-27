Two dead in West Vancouver crash, Highway 1 closed

Photo: Mike Wakefield / North Shore News files. West Vancouver Police say two people have died in a head-on collision on Highway 1 late on June 26, 2024.

Two people have died in a head-on collision on Highway 1 in West Vancouver, according to West Vancouver Police.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, a driver travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes near Westport Road caused a head-on collision, "resulting in the death of two people and sending the remaining passengers to hospital," according to a statement from West Vancouver Police.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is on the scene investigating, with westbound traffic on Highway 1 closed at Westport Road. Alternative routes are available via Exit 4 and Marine Drive. Access to the Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal is blocked at this time, police say.

"West Vancouver Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of those impacted and thanks the West Vancouver public for their patience and cooperation," the release stated.