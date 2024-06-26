11-year-old boy drowns in Wasa Lake near Kimberley

Photo: File photo

An 11-year-old boy has died following a swimming accident in the Kootenays.

On June 23, Kimberley RCMP were called to Wasa Lake where three children had been on an inflated tube that had flipped over due to high winds and rough waters.

Sgt. Steven Woodcox said one of the children did not make it to shore.

“Officers with the assistance of a local resident, utilized a boat to search the lake and within minutes observed the child underneath the water,” Woodcox said in a press release.

Woodcox said an officer jumped into the lake and brought the boy onto the boat where CPR was initiated.

The boy was then brought to shore where BC Emergency Health Services was awaiting as well as STARS air ambulance. The child was transported to East Kootenay Regional Hospital where he was later declared deceased.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance and recognize the heroic efforts of my officers, other first responders and the public at this tragic event,” said Woodcox. “Kimberly RCMP Victim Services are engaged with the family and are supporting them during this trying time.”