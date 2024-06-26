Hundreds of stolen catalytic converters seized in Surrey after RCMP operation

Photo: . Police seized 439 catalytic converters during an major investigation into thefts of the devices.

A Surrey metal recycler has been charged in a major Burnaby RCMP investigation that resulted in the seizure of 439 catalytic converters, most of which are believed to have been stolen and destined for shipment to the United States, according to police.

Burnaby RCMP launched "Project E-Pagwa" in March 2021 to combat a rise in catalytic converter thefts in the city, according to a news release Wednesday.

During a "lengthy and complicated" investigation that involved undercover work, investigators zeroed-in on a man who was "allegedly knowingly" buying stolen catalytic converters from thieves across the Lower Mainland, the release said.

The man ran a mobile metal recycling business, which salvaged vehicles and legitimately shipped catalytic converters across the border in bulk, according to police, but he was also suspected of buying stolen catalytic converters and including them in his U.S. shipments.

In June 2023, Burnaby RCMP executed search warrants at four locations linked to the suspect, including his home, business and an industrial works yard, and seized 439 catalytic converters, 392 of which were pre-packaged for shipment to the U.S.

Last month, Jasvindar (Jas) Singh, 50, was charged with one count each of attempting to possess property obtained by crime over $5,000 and attempting to traffic property obtained by crime over $5,000.

"The accused was alleged to be heavily involved in the purchase of stolen catalytic converters, resulting in the largest catalytic converter seizure our officers have ever seen," Bunaby RCMP Sgt. Jamie Belleville said in the release.