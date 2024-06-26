Motorcycle driver, 16, dies in crash in Winlaw, B.C.

Photo: pixabay

RCMP say a 16-year-old motorcycle driver lost his life in a crash on Slocan River Road in Winlaw B.C.

Police say the young man was operating a 2008 Honda motorcycle on June 25 and was travelling in the southbound lane when he swerved into the oncoming lane and collided with a 2005 GMC Envoy.

"The male was immediately ejected off the motorcycle upon impact and landed approximately thirty metres away from where initial contact was made," says RCMP spokesperson Const. Gurinder Nijjar.

Emergency crews arrived and performed life-saving measures but the motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the GMC Envoy, a woman, suffered minor injuries and did not require further medical attention.