Green MLA Olsen not running in fall B.C. election, cites mental and physical health

Photo: The Canadian Press Adam Olsen, BC Green Party MLA for Saanich North and the Islands, waits to be interviewed at the Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort in Victoria, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Olsen, one of the two Green Party members in British Columbia's legislature, has announced he will not seek re-election in this fall's provincial vote. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

One of the two Green Party members in British Columbia's Legislature has announced he will not seek re-election in this fall's provincial vote.

Adam Olsen, who represents Saanich North and the Islands, says in a statement that he is stepping down because "it's the responsible and ethical thing" to do when he cannot "commit fully to the job for the next four years."

Olsen's departure will leave Green Party Leader and Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau as its only current legislative member running this fall.

Olsen won his seat in 2017 then strengthened the Greens' hold by taking more than half of the district's votes in 2020.

In his statement, Olsen says his own mental and physical well-being, as well as his children going through major milestones in education, contributed to his decision to step down.

The statement says Olsen will be the B.C. Green Party's new campaign chairman.

Olsen was the B.C. Greens' interim leader twice, from 2013 to 2015 and again before Furstenau was elected in 2020.

The party has not announced its candidate in Saanich North and the Islands.