ICBC survey reveals top maneuvers drivers avoid and find most challenging

Photo: ICBC

There can be a lot of pressure when it comes to parallel parking.

Ahead of the summer season, ICBC checked in with BC drivers to gauge their confidence behind the wheel when it comes to performing certain driving maneuvers.

According to a recent survey, conducted by Ipsos, 59 per cent of BC drivers surveyed said parallel parking was the most difficult maneuver to learn when they started to drive. 41 per cent of those drivers avoid parallel parking when possible.

“For some of us, it may be decades since we learned to drive and our road test is a distant memory in the rear view mirror,” said Jerry Boal, ICBC driver licensing office manager.

35 per cent of people involved in the survey found backing into a parking stall to be the second most difficult move to learn, with 20 per cent avoiding this maneuver all together.

26 per cent of respondents ranked merging onto the highway as the third most difficult thing to do behind the wheel.

“We’re here to offer a refresher and share tips to help drivers feel more confident with certain maneuvers such as parallel parking and reversing into a parking stall. These are important skills for drivers to have and it’s never too late to improve.”

According to the survey, BC drivers believe other drivers on the road need to improve on three things, including leaving enough follow distance (58 per cent), giving people space to merge (47 per cent) and coming to a complete stop (36 per cent).