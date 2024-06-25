Online sale leads to knife-point robbery

Photo: A Prince George resident looking to sell something online was instead robbed at knifepoint, RCMP report.

Police say a local person met up with a potential purchaser on Friday just after 8 p.m., at which point a man allegedly pulled a knife, took the item and fled in a pickup truck.

“The seller was able to get a description of the vehicle and its last known direction of travel, which enabled police officers to catch up with the suspect vehicle quickly. The merchandise was located inside the vehicle and returned to the seller. Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident,” stated Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP.

A suspect was arrested. Cody Lee Sullivan, 28, was charged with robbery and released with an order to appear in court at a later date.

RCMP offer safety tips for people buying and selling items online: