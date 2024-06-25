Online sale leads to knife-point robbery

Police say a local person met up with a potential purchaser on Friday just after 8 p.m., at which point a man allegedly pulled a knife, took the item and fled in a pickup truck.
“The seller was able to get a description of the vehicle and its last known direction of travel, which enabled police officers to catch up with the suspect vehicle quickly. The merchandise was located inside the vehicle and returned to the seller. Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident,” stated Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP.
A suspect was arrested. Cody Lee Sullivan, 28, was charged with robbery and released with an order to appear in court at a later date.
RCMP offer safety tips for people buying and selling items online:
- Meet in a public place, if possible, and near where other people are around. Inside of local coffee shops and grocery stores are some suggestions.
- If you are meeting in a public place, take a second person with you, such as a family member or a friend.
- If the other person is coming to your house, make sure you are not alone and try to have the item(s) already outside, so they do not have to come into your house.
- Rely on contactless pickup when possible, using secure electronic money transfers for payment.
- Follow your instincts: if something seems to good to be true, it likely is. If something about the transaction is making you question how legitimate it is, it’s best to pass on the deal and maintain your safety.