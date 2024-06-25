Police still looking for answers 20 years after Burnaby teen's disappearance

Photo: Burnaby RCMP Burnaby's Pablo Guerra went missing in May 2004 when he was 17 years old.

Burnaby RCMP hasn't given up on bringing closure to the family of a local teenager who disappeared more than 20 years ago.

Pablo Guerra was reported missing by his family on May 10, 2004 when he was 17 years old.

For months, local Mounties and other police departments conducted an "extensive search," according to a Burnaby RCMP news release Tuesday, but all they found was his jacket under the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge.

His body was never recovered.

Pablo's sister, Tamara Guerra, told the NOW in 2016 her family had been told the disappearance was a drowning or suicide, but she said she didn't believe Pablo would take his own life.

Tamara described her brother as a typical teen who excelled at soccer, had a lot of friends and was close to his mother and sister.

The last day she saw him was Mother's Day, and he had given his mom a necklace for the occasion, Tamara said.

After 20 years, the family is still looking for answers about what happened to him.

"There are many investigational steps police take when searching for missing persons, and in this case they have all produced negative results," Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in Tuesday's release.

"We do not, however, stop looking. After over 20 years, Pablo's family is still looking for answers and closure. If you have any information regarding Pablo's disappearance, please come forward and speak to our investigators."

At the time he went missing, Pablo was described as five feet and eight inches tall, 150 pounds, with short black hair and green eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing the day he disappeared.

Contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file 2004-24145.