Canucks legend Roberto Luongo is a Stanley Cup champion

Photo: Sportsnet. Roberto Luongo lifts the Stanley Cup as part of the management team for the Florida Panthers.

Roberto Luongo came agonizingly close to winning the Stanley Cup with the Vancouver Canucks in 2011.

13 years later, Luongo found himself back in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Only this time he was in the press box, helplessly watching as the team he helped put together, the Florida Panthers, faced the Edmonton Oilers.

Luongo did have one role to play for the Panthers ahead of the game, beating on a drum to hype up the crowd. He did this remarkably well.

Perhaps the Panthers took inspiration from the Hall-of-Famer, as they played a fantastic game against the Oilers, holding on for the 2-1 win and avoiding one of the most ignominious collapses in NHL history.

Luongo beat the Stanley Cup to the ice, immediately congratulating winning goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, because the goalie guild lasts forever.

The stars aligned for Luongo, as he won the Cup with the Panthers on the 24th anniversary of being traded to the Panthers — the first time.

Luongo isn't the only former Canuck to win the Stanley Cup on Monday, as Oliver Ekman-Larsson and one-time prospect Gustav Forsling also hoisted the Cup with the Panthers. In fact, Ekman-Larsson is still on the Canucks' salary cap thanks to his buyout this past offseason.

But Canucks fans online were mostly just happy for Luongo.

Luongo, for his part, is very appreciative of the support he continues to receive from Canucks fans.