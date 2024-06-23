Business group will be asking members about key issues prior to BC election

Photo: The Canadian Press

The provincial body that represents business districts across B.C. wants to hear what is on the minds of its members in advance of this fall’s election.

Business Improvement Areas of BC represents 70 business districts and more than 55,000 businesses, whom it will survey to identify key issues of concern that they intend to challenge political parties and candidates on prior to the October provincial election.

“The October 19th election is critically important and those seeking elected office and their respective parties must understand the issues that are of prime importance to small and medium size businesses throughout the province,” BIABC president Jeff Bray said in a press release.

“As candidates of different political stripes seek our support, we will in turn be challenging them to make commitments that support business districts and neighbourhoods, and British Columbia’s economic well-being.”

Some of the issues that are currently on BIABC’s front burner are the impact of property crime and vandalism, and the impact of decriminalization in its current form. The organization is also concerned about the mandatory five-day sick leave policy, annual minimum wage increases and the recent adoption of statutory holidays.