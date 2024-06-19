RCMP bomb squad and New West police remove a suspected explosive device

Photo: New Westminster

The bomb squad was called to New West today to remove a suspected explosive device in the West End.

The New Westminster Police Department posted a notice at 1:32 p.m. on June 19 stating that “police are working” in the West End neighbourhood, and several roads in the area were closed.

In a subsequent news release, the NWPD stated it had received a call about a suspected explosive device in the West End neighbourhood. After arriving on scene, officers worked to secure the area.

“Residents were asked to leave their homes out of an abundance of caution,” said the news release. “The Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service helped in securing the area.”

As a result of the incident, portions of Hamilton Street, Kingston Street, 13th Street, and 14th Street were closed for several hours.

According to the news release, New West police officers worked in partnership with the BC RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit to safely remove the object.

“We’d like to thank residents for their cooperation as we worked to ensure their safety,” NWPD Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in the news release. “We’re in the early stages of this investigation so residents can expect to see us in working in the area into the evening.”

The RCMP’s website states the BC RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit is comprised of full time, highly trained police explosives technicians who utilized state-of-the-art specialized equipment (disrupters, robots, bomb suits and protective gear) to render safe a multitude of explosives emergencies.

The Record has reached out to the NWPD for additional details. More to come.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

New Westminster police are asking anyone who knows anything about the suspected explosive device to call 604-525-5411 if they have not yet spoken to police.