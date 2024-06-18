2 charged with murder in fatal Burnaby stabbing Monday

Photo: Ryan Stelting. Emergency crews responded to the area of 1st Avenue near Boundary Road in Burnaby Monday evening.

Two people have been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 40-year-old man in Burnaby Monday.

Burnaby RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3800 block of 1st Avenue at about 6:15 p.m., according to a news release put out by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers located a 40-year-old man suffering from stab wounds, the release said.

Despite the efforts of first responders, the man succumbed to his injuries.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene, according to IHIT.

On Tuesday, charges of second-degree murder were filed against Riza Jafari, 32, and Hatice Haydari, 28.

“As the parties were all known to one another, investigators do not believe there is any ongoing risk to public safety,” IHIT Cpl. Esther Tupper said in the release. “We’re asking anyone with information about this incident to please contact IHIT immediately."

Witnesses and anyone with a dash camera who were in the area of the 3800 block of 1st Avenue between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or [email protected].