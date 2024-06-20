New Canadians introduced to camping and outdoor safety near Revelstoke

Photo: Contributed

Parks Canada is teaming up with Kelowna Community Resources, Okanagan College and Kamloops Immigrant Services to help new Canadians learn how to camp.

This weekend, from June 21 to 23, 50 new Canadians from Kamloops and Kelowna will be camping at the Loop Brook campground for the weekend.

"Participants will learn all about camping and outdoor safety as well as take part in demonstrations and workshops provided by Valhalla Pure Outfitters, Revy Outdoors and Revelstoke Search and Rescue that include sleep systems, backpack fittings and trip planning, among others," said Sierra Stinson, a spokesperson for Parks Canada.

These Learn to Camp programs are paid events that connect first-time campers and the Canadian camping experience, build awareness of family health and wellness, introduce families to a lifetime of outdoor activities and encourage them to visit Canada's parks.

"Developing new and innovative programs and services like Learn to Camp enables more Canadians to experience the outdoors and learn more about our environment and heritage," Stinson said.