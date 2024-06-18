Urging road safety in BC for wildlife

Photo: Road Safety at Work

As the province of British Columbia begins to enter peak wildlife season, Road Safety at Work is urging drivers in the Okanagan to be on alert for animals on highways.

According to a report done by ICBC, every year in B.C., nearly 10,000 vehicle collisions with wildlife are reported, meaning the actual numbers may be much higher due to the issue of under-reporting.

Collisions with deer often increase through the summer months, with higher activity coming from moose in both June and July.

“Wildlife collisions often happen with little or no warning and are traumatic for everyone involved. Drivers, their passengers, and animals can be injured or killed by the initial impact," said Trace Acres, Program Director for Road Safety at Work, which aims to prevent work-related crashes.

The risk increases at this time of year due to wildlife seasonal habits that are based on feeding and reproductive cycles.

Road Safety at Work says deer and moose can change their normal travel area and cross roads more often. Wildlife collisions are more common during dawn and dusk — from 6 to 8 a.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. — when animals are most active and light conditions are low.

A male elk can weigh more than 700 pounds, while a male moose can weigh more than twice that.

The force of a collision with such a large animal can cause serious injuries when drivers lose control of their vehicle and go off the road or hit another vehicle. It can even cause death.

Common areas for wild animal activity include highways, roads connecting rural and suburban neighbourhoods, green belts, parks, fields and golf courses.

“You can't control what wildlife does, but you can take steps to reduce your risk of a collision,” Acres says. "Understanding the patterns of wildlife activity and adjusting driving habits accordingly is crucial for preventing these potentially fatal encounters."

Drivers are advised to: