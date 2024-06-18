Kelowna man working in Prince George woken by RCMP smoke bomb

Photo: Chad Titterington A police smoke bomb was lobbed through the window of Chad Titterington's suite at the Econo Lodge in Prince George.

A Kelowna man is sharing the story of a rather unfriendly welcome to northern B.C.

Chad Titterington says an RCMP smoke bomb was tossed through the window of the suite he was sharing with a co-worker at the Econo Lodge in Prince George Tuesday morning.

It was Titterington’s first time in Prince George. He works for a contractor who has been doing line painting on roads in the northern part of the province, and had just settled down to sleep after wrapping up an overnight shift.

“It was 7:38 this morning, we started hearing glass shattering, kind of like someone smashing bottles on the ground,” said Titterington, who at first didn’t think anything of it. Then he realized it was too loud for just a smashed bottle, so he looked outside.

“There was the SWAT (ERT) team outside just shooting into the window next to us, to the room next to us, tear gas. There was two officers out there, so we were like, what’s going on?”

He says his co-worker came in from the other side of the suite to say one of the projectiles came through his window and smoke was filling the room. Glass from the shattered window landed in his friend’s suitcase.

Photo: Chad Titterington Glass from the shattered window landed in a suitcase.

“We had to leave. It was crazy. There were like 20 cop cars outside our door. I really don’t know what to think. It’s still mind-blowing to me,” he added.

Titterington was told the RCMP was attempting to arrest a man staying at the hotel who was wanted on a Canada wide warrant out of Quebec.

Needless to say, it was a rude awakening. He planned to move to another hotel down the street to catch some shut-eye before his next line-painting shift on Tuesday night.

RCMP have confirmed the the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit BC, assisted by officers with the Prince George detachment executed a search warrant at the hotel Tuesday morning. CFSEU-BC was assisting Montreal city police in locating a man wanted on a warrant. One suspect was arrested at the scene.