Man convicted of murder 20 years ago dies in B.C. prison

Photo: The Canadian Press William Head Institution is shown through a security fence in Victoria.

A man convicted of first-degree murder for killing his business partner in Port Coquitlam, B.C., in 1994 has died in prison.

Correctional Service Canada says David Anthony Lowe, an inmate at William Head Institution near Victoria, died of apparent natural causes last week.

The service said in a statement Monday that it would review the circumstances of the death, and both police and the coroner have been notified.

Lowe was 59 years old when he was convicted by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in 2004.

The Crown told the trial his motive for killing William Rudy was financial, but it took almost a decade to bring him to trial based entirely on statements Lowe made to undercover officers.

Lowe’s trial heard that he admitted to police posing as members of a criminal gang that he killed his partner at a nightclub where both men had a business interest.