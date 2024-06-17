Romantic comedy series filming stunts at popular Vancouver restaurant

Photo: Instagram Academy Award-nominee Stephanie Hsu of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is filming "Laid" in downtown Vancouver, B.C. at Per Se Social Corner.

A romantic comedy is filming in downtown Vancouver this week and Monday's shoot includes some high-profile locations and stunts.

In a notification to the public, local production company GEP Laid Inc. indicated it would film at Per Se Social Corner and the 800 block of Homer Street on Monday, June 17 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) will conduct intermittent traffic control on the 400 block of Robson Street and the 800 block of Homer Street during filming.

Temporary "no-stopping zones" are in place for the following areas:

East side of Homer Street from Robson to Georgia - 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

East side of Homer Street from Smithe to Robson - 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Both sides of Robson from Richards to the alley east, West side of Richards from Robson to the parking lot entrance to the south - 3 - 11 p.m.

From 1 to 4 p.m., the crew will film a small scene outside Ciclo Espresso Cafe and Marimekko. From 4 to 10 p.m., the crew is slated to move inside Per Se Social Corner to film scenes involving stunt work. An ambulance will be on-site for safety.

The crew will film a final scene on the northeast corner of Robson and Richards from 7 to 9 p.m.

Vancouver film production for Laid, starring Stephanie Hsu

Laid is a romantic comedy series starring Academy Award-nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). It is directed by Nahnatchka Khan and produced by Justin McEwen.

The plot centres "on a woman (played by Hsu) who — after finding out that her former lovers are dying in unusual ways — must go back through her sex timeline to confront her past in order to move forward," according to TVline.

Laid commenced filming on April 22 and will continue through Friday, June 21 in Vancouver.