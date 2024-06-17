Whistler hosts first BC Cup race of 2024

Photo: Raphael Webber BC Cup U17 women's medallists in Whistler on June 15, 2024, left to right: Luella Jones, Caileigh Koppang, Cami Bragg and Tayte Royds.

The present BC Cup mountain bike season is rolling, and lots of locals saw action this Sunday on home turf.

Cami Bragg continues to light up the field. Her time of two minutes and 50.40 seconds was not only enough to prevail in her U17 women's race, but it was also the fastest time registered by a female athlete in any age group. Close behind in runner-up position was Caileigh Koppang (2:51.220) and Tayte Royds completed the top three (3:00.250).

"Fun day for the first of the BC Cups!" Bragg wrote on social media. "Thanks Whistler Blackcomb Events and Whistler Bike Park for putting on the show. Congrats to all the other racers."

Meanwhile, Aaron Gungl clocked the day's fastest time to win among expert elite men (2:23.780) in front of Zach Eaton (2:38.540) and (2:40.890).

Sophi Lawrence claimed gold in the pro/elite women's event (2:53.630). Bailey Goldstone tracked down silver (3:00.160) and bronze went to Tori Dzenis (3:06.240).

"First elite race in the books, pumped to take P1," Lawrence said on Instagram. "All the good times with the crew this weekend. Stoked for some more racing this summer!"

Mateo Quist emerged on top of the U17 expert men's division (2:29.470). Pulling up second was Ryder Wilson (2:29.500) and Jack McCredie found himself third (2:31.600).

Other notable Sea to Sky victories include Mhairi Smart (junior women), Patrick Tarling (junior sport men), Cole Gautrey (U17 sport men), Arleigh Kemp (U15 women) and Xavier Harrisson (U15 men). Smart and Tarling are coming off provincials medals on behalf of Whistler Secondary School (WSS) and Pemberton Secondary School (PSS) respectively.

Men's masters titles went to Rafael Webber (35+), Craig Wilson (45-54) and Don Van Eesteren (55+).

Full results are available here.