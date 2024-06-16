Mattress fire at Nanaimo supportive housing facility displaces 57

Photo: . A burned mattress rests outside 702 Nicol Street in Nanaimo on June 16, 2024. VIA CHEK NEWS

All 57 residents at a Nanaimo supportive-housing facility were displaced by an early-morning Sunday mattress fire that was started by a lit cigarette.

People at Samaritan Place, 702 Nicol Street, were safely evacuated, said facility operator Island Crisis Care Society.

Temporary shelter for displaced residents was found with the help of the City of Nanaimo and Island Health, the society said in a statement on social media.

The fire started shortly before 6 a.m. at a mattress in a third-floor unit, said Nanaimo Fire Rescue assistant fire chief Troy Libbus.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire and the building’s sprinkler system prevented it from spreading further, he said.

An individual admitted to causing the fire while smoking on the mattress, Libbus said.

Displaced residents were initially taken to Bowen Park social centre by bus and have since been relocated elsewhere for housing, he said.

Nanaimo’s emergency social services were activated.

The supportive housing facility has smoke damage on the third floor as well as “a lot” of water damage caused by the sprinkler system going off, he said.

Island Crisis Care Society said restoration crews were on site by Sunday afternoon but it may be a few days until residents can return.

Libbus said the building evacuation was orderly and without incident. “Everyone did exactly what they were supposed to do when the alarms go off.”

The Samaritan Place building has 52 units of long-term supportive housing and 14 bridge-to-housing beds for women in need, according to B.C. Housing’s website.

The building began taking residents in March 2022 and has 24/7 onsite staff support.

