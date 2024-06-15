Environment Canada issues rainfall warnings for parts of northeastern B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press A woman walks her dog in the rain at Locarno Beach in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Parts of northeastern British Columbia are under rainfall warnings as a narrow band of intense storms moves through the area.

Environment Canada says about 40 to 50 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in the province's North Peace River and southern Fort Nelson regions on Saturday.

It says a narrow band of heavy rain has developed over the southern Fort Nelson area and Peace River in northern B.C., adding it's also forecast to bring heavy rain near the Rocky Mountains.

The province's River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory on Friday in the province’s northeast region, warning the most intensive precipitation is expected to stretch into Saturday.

The advisory, which remains in effect, says a low-pressure system is expected to pass through the area and bring “moderate to heavy” rains to the Liard River, Peace River and surrounding basins. Environment Canada predicts as much as 87 millimeters of rain could fall as a result.

Heavy rain is also expected in the southern B.C. Peace Region, where the agency is forecasting 20 to 30 millimeters of rain.

The River Forecast Centre says current water levels are relatively low, but the latest hydrological modelling suggests rivers — especially small streams — are expected to rise significantly.

The centre says conditions are expected to be dynamic throughout the weekend but no major flooding is expected.

Environment Canada says the rainfall will begin to ease Saturday evening.