Man who stabbed stranger in Tim Hortons to live in Vancouver

Photo: Photo: Vancouver Police Department. David Morin was convicted of aggravated assault for stabbing a Mexican tourist inside a Vancouver Tim Hortons at the Harbour Centre on Jan. 22, 2022.

Vancouver police warn that a man convicted of a violent stabbing in a downtown coffee shop will reside in the community.

David Morin, 30, was convicted of aggravated assault for an "unprovoked stabbing" of a Mexican tourist inside of a Tim Hortons at the Harbour Centre on Jan. 22, 2022.

Morin was arrested by the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) following the assault and received a three-year sentence in June 2022.

Police say Morin was granted statutory release by Correctional Service Canada and may reside in Vancouver while on parole.

The VPD believes Morin poses "a high risk of significant harm to the community, and that compelling circumstances exist to warn the public that he will be living in Vancouver," according to a news release.

Morin is 6’3” and has a medium build, short black hair, and brown eyes.

He is required to follow several release conditions and can be re-arrested if he:

consumes, purchases or possesses alcohol;

consumes, purchases or possesses drugs other than prescribed medication and over-the-counter drugs;

associates with any person involved in criminal activity;

has any direct or indirect contact with the victim; and,

posses knives, except for ones for consuming food or "any lawful employment purposes."

Morin may also be arrested if he does not "immediately report all intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females to his parole supervisor," say police.

Anyone who observes Morin breaching these conditions, or has information that he has breached these conditions, is asked to contact the VPD immediately.