Small fire sparked beside Fraser Valley railroad

Photo: BC Wildfire Service. The fire was discovered Thursday just after 5:30 p.m., says the .

A small wildfire was sparked next to the railway tracks in the Fraser Valley.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire was discovered at 5:47 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire started adjacent to the tracks beside the Fraser River, north of Chadsey Lake near Abbotsford.

Fire information officer Kimberly Kelly says the railway was able to maintain operation and there was no disturbance.

Crews were at the fire but they have since left as the fire is under control. BC Wildfire Service will be monitoring it over the weekend.

“It’s not expected to grow,” she says. “We will be patrolling it.”

Cool weather on the way will also aid in making sure the fire stays out.

“With the incoming cool and wet weather, we’re not expecting any issues,” says Kelly.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

If you see a wildfire or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire, immediately call 1-800-663-5555 or text *5555.

