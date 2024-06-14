One motorcyclist killed, another injured on West Kootenay highways

Photo: Contributed

One motorcyclist was killed and another was injured in separate crashes on highways in the West Kootenay this week.

Trail and Greater District RCMP were called to the scene of a collision between a motorcycle and a transport truck along Highway 3 near the Nancy Green Junction in Rossland around 3:05 p.m. on Thursday.

A witness told police the motorbike hit part of the truck as it was attempting to pass. The bike fell under the semi, killing the motorcyclist, a 65-year-old man from Cranbrook. He had been travelling with his brother and another companion at the time.

The highways was closed for several hours while Trail RCMP and BC Highway Patrol investigated the crash. The BC Coroners Service also attended the scene.

The transport truck driver was shaken up but unhurt. No charges will be laid.

“Another tragedy on our Kootenay roadways is a stark reminder a motor vehicle incident can happen at anytime to anyone. Please take your time getting to your destination and drive defensively when travelling this summer. We all share the road and need to look out for each other to prevent future incidents like this,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

The deadly collision came a day after another serious motorcycle incident.

Nelson RCMP officers responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision on Highway 3A, near Nasookin Road. The investigation revealed a motorcyclist travelling at a high speed attempted to pass a pickup on a slight curve and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The motorcycle rider suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. The other driver suffered minor injuries.

“To prevent collisions like the one on Highway 3A, it's critical everyone slows down and adheres to highway laws,” says Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson. “Speeding and unsafe passing endanger lives and can lead to devastating accidents. Let's prioritize safety and responsibility on the road to protect ourselves and others."

In another unrelated incident Thursday, a truck driver allegedly crashed after falling asleep behind the wheel.

The 31-year-old from Dawson Creek was shaken up and taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Please pull over to a safe location if you feel sleepy to avoid an incident like this. Coffee, fresh air, and loud music does not prevent you from falling asleep, only proper rest does,” says Sgt. Wicentowich.