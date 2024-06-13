Bear triggers police presence, lockdowns at Burnaby schools

Photo: Cornelia Naylor. Burnaby RCMP officers were at Alpha Secondary School Thursday afternoon to direct students away from a bear in the area.

A young bear strayed near three North Burnaby schools this week, triggering lockdowns and a police presence.

A letter to Alpha Secondary School parents Thursday afternoon said the school was notified of a bear in the neighbourhood at about 12:20 p.m., and students were called in from the lunch break early.

About 25 minutes later, the bear was spotted near the school, so school officials initiated a shelter-in-place protocol, closing exterior doors and windows and keeping students inside.

The day ended with a "controlled dismissal," according to the letter, and students walking home from school were advised to stay in groups if possible.

Burnaby RCMP was on hand to direct students away from the bear, which was still in the area.

Alpha wasn't the only school the juvenile bruin wandered near over the past two days, according to the school district.

The ursine showed up in the area of Brentwood Park Elementary School at about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, forcing kids at that school to stay inside during lunch and recess, according to a letter to Brentwood parents.

The bear returned to the park across the street from the school at about 11:30 a.m. the next day, triggering more sheltering in place at the school Thursday.

Holy Cross Elementary School is also located in the area.

Burnaby NOW reader Ann Pickthall, who lives in the neighbourhood, also had an encounter with the bear in her yard Thursday at about 11 a.m.

"Unfortunately, the bear got trapped in our yard when I closed our gate after driving the van in," she said in an email. "The dog we have cornered the bear, and there was a bear growl but not overt aggression."

Pickthall said she contacted the City of Burnaby but hasn’t seen any city staff or conservation officers in the area.

She said she couldn't get through to the province's Conservation Officer Service.