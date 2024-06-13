Coquitlam RCMP release Air 1 footage of 'dangerous' motorcyclist

Coquitlam Mounties released a video today, June 13, from a police helicopter following a motorcyclist driving erratically last month.

RCMP arrested the driver — who was weaving in and out of traffic along Coast Meridian Road near David Avenue, in Coquitlam, around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, May 31 — with the help of the RCMP Air Services helicopter.

“Air 1,” as it is known, was close to the scene and followed the motorcycle as it travelled through several municipalities, including Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam.

“The driver exhibited extremely dangerous driving behaviour with little regard for the safety of others,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in a news release.

“Through a coordinated effort between Air 1 and Coquitlam RCMP, police were able to safely locate and arrest the suspect. This situation could have easily had deadly consequences, but by utilizing Air 1, officers were able to reduce the risk to the public while maintain continuity of the offender.”

The motorcyclist now faces criminal charges, as well as penalties under the Motor Vehicle Act.