ICBC and police team up to address impaired driving in BC this summer

Photo: Contributed

In partnership with police, ICBC is launching a campaign to address an increase in impaired related crashes.

Every year over the summer months, impaired driving-related crashes where someone is either injured or killed increases by 27 per cent in B.C.

According to ICBC, the largest increase occurs in northern BC with an increase of up to 63 per cent, followed by the Southern Interior (53 per cent), Vancouver Island (21 per cent) and the Lower Mainland (11 per cent).

While significant progress has been made since CounterAttack road checks started back in 1977, this summer-long campaign aims to reduce impaired driving on BC roads.

According to ICBC data, on average, 61 lives are lost every year to impaired driving, with an additional 1,404 injuries.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can significantly impair your vision, judgment and reaction time. Don’t take a chance and put the safety of others on the road at risk. Make sure you plan ahead for a safe ride home and help keep our roads safe for everyone," said Shabnem Afzal, ICBC's director of road safety.

As of this weekend, police will be looking for impaired drivers at CounterAttack road-checks throughout the province.

“Impaired driving is entirely preventable. By planning ahead for a safe ride home—whether it's using a designated driver, calling a taxi or ride-share, or taking public transit—we can save lives and protect our communities. Let's all take responsibility to make sure that everyone gets home safely," said Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety and solicitor general.

These statistics come from data recorded between 2018 and 2022.