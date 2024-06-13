Man accused of killing Burnaby Mountie facing other charges

Photo: BC RCMP. Const. Shaelyn Yang died in the line of duty in Burnaby on Oct. 18, 2022.

The B.C. man accused in the 2022 death of a Burnaby RCMP officer also faces charges of assaulting two other people as well as resisting arrest.

Jongwon Ham remains in custody after having been charged with first-degree murder Oct. 18, 2022.

It was on that date that Const. Shaelyn Yang was fatally stabbed during a call at Broadview Park near the Burnaby-Vancouver border.

The 31-year-old Mountie had accompanied a City of Burnaby parks employee to the park that day to tell a man who had been staying in a tent to leave.

An altercation ensued, and Yang was fatally stabbed while her alleged assailant was shot but survived his injuries.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed Ham’s next court appearance is a pre-trial conference on July 5 in B.C. Supreme Court.

Pre-trial applications are currently scheduled for Oct. 7-25.

The judge-alone trial is scheduled to take place Nov. 12-Dec. 20.

Prior to those alleged events, there are three further allegations against Ham.

It’s alleged that, on Feb. 15, 2021, he assaulted a man in Vancouver and then resisted arrest.



He is alleged to have committed a further assault against a man in Vancouver on March 17, 2022.