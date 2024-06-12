Driver struck by 'volleyball' sized rock on Highway 1 in Burnaby dies, police say

Photo: Cornelia Naylor A rock smashed through the windshield of this car on Highway 1 in Burnaby on June 6, leaving the driver in critical condition, according to police.

A driver hit by a volleyball-sized rock that smashed through her windshield on Highway 1 in Burnaby last week has died, according to police.

The 34-year-old woman was critically injured on Thursday when an object flew through her windshield as she was driving westbound near the Willingdon exit shortly after 11:20 a.m., according to the BC Highway Patrol.

The woman, who was the car's only occupant, has since died of her injuries, spokesperson Cpl. Melissa Jongema confirmed Wednesday.

Investigators have determined the object that struck her vehicle was a rock roughly the size of a volleyball, Jongema said.

It's still unknown where the rock came from, she said, but investigators don’t believe it dropped from an overpass.

"They were searching for it for quite a while because the car kept moving after the incident," Jongema said.

BC Highway Patrol is still looking for witnesses and dashcam video to shed light on what led to the tragedy.

Anyone with information is asked to call BC Highway Patrol-Burnaby at 604-526-9744.